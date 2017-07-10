Denver Human Services Drop-In Assistance

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Stop by to ask Denver Human Service questions and receive assistance signing up for all state benefits.

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

720-865-1111

