Denver Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Fair
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
The Denver Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Fair is a weekend shopping destination featuring over 150 local, curated and hand-selected artisans, crafters, and DIY enthusiasts.
Shoppers can expect to find trendsetting indie goods including original fashion and jewelry design, ceramics and paper goods, innovative home decor and housewares, art and photography, plus much more.
Info
Festivals & Fairs - Event, Holiday - Event