Join us at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center in the beautiful Elaine Wolf Theatre for the 22nd Denver Jewish Film Festival (Feb. 7th - 19th), presenting one-time-only screenings of our favorite films of the year, many of them Denver or Rocky Mountain premieres!

This year's program provides an expansive view - both topically and geographically. From fascinating documentaries on Jewish cultural icons ranging from Israeli Prime Minister Ben-Gurion to Hollywood star (and inventor) Hedy Lamarr to the multi-talented performer, Sammy Davis, Jr. There are Dutch thrillers featuring notorious Holocaust villains, to riveting Israeli dramas depicting life both past and present - we have a strong line-up of films for everyone. All in all, we are screening 38 films from 17 countries! We look forward to seeing you. Please check the website for multiple film showings on the same day. www.maccjcc.org/film