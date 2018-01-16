Denver Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)

The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) gives Denver residents, business owners, and government officials a platform to collaboratively plan for hazardous materials emergencies. The LEPC gathers monthly and rotates its meeting location through the 11 Denver Council Districts. Residents are encouraged to attend and learn about managing their community’s risk from hazardous materials while contributing to the city’s emergency planning efforts. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/DenverOEM/events/ and click on “Denver Local Emergency Planning Committee.”