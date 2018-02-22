Denver Metro Chamber Gold Program - Growth Through Acquisition

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Gold Program: Growth Through Acquisition

Transworld Rocky Mountain along with colleagues from Wells Fargo, Fortis Law Partners and Forbes M&A will be presenting on the topic of Growth Through Acquisition. The event will encompass networking, a breakfast meal and the presentation.

When: Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Where: Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, 1445 Market Street, 5th Floor, Denver, Colorado 80202

Who: Jessica Fialkovich, President of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, Kevin Doyle, Business Development Officer & District Sales Manager and John Wahl, VP SBA Small Business Development of Wells Fargo, Julie Fortis, Owner & Principal of Fortis Law Partners and Doug Freyschlag, Vice President of Forbes M&A.

What: Developing sound growth plans for your business is key to its future survival and continued sustainable growth. Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain, Colorado’s leading business brokerage firm, is hosting a panel discussion through the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce on the numerous benefits that can be realized through growth by acquisition such as speed, financial gain and market power. Whether your business is looking to grow strategically or into a synergistic market, this panel discussion will provide attendees with the in-depth knowledge only industry experts have access to.