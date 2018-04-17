Mommy and Me Movement & Creative Art Class

Bring your little ones (crawlers through 4 years) to a movement and creative arts class designed just for you!

Introduce your children to breathing, yoga, dance, and sensory play. This FREE class is taught by Rebecca Kanov founder of Arts & Minds and has been educating children and their caregivers for over 10 years in Denver.

A one time waiver is required, please complete the "CLASS" waiver. http://www.artsandmindskids.com/waiver