Mommy and Me Movement & Creative Art Class

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202

Bring your little ones (crawlers through 4 years) to a movement and creative arts class designed just for you!

Introduce your children to breathing, yoga, dance, and sensory play. This FREE class is taught by Rebecca Kanov founder of Arts & Minds and has been educating children and their caregivers for over 10 years in Denver.

A one time waiver is required, please complete the "CLASS" waiver. http://www.artsandmindskids.com/waiver

Info
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
Kidstuff - Event
303-377-5535
