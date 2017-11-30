Denver Potters Association Winter Show and Sale
Sixth Avenue UCC 3250 E. 6th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80206
DENVER POTTERS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS ITS WINTER SHOW AND SALE!
The Denver Potters Association Winter Show will bring together over 40 top local artists. In addition to one-of-a-kind functional and sculptural ceramics, the show and sale will feature the best in jewelry, glass and wood creations. This much anticipated show opens Thursday, Thursday, November 30th at the Sixth Avenue United Church, 3250 East Sixth Avenue (corner of 6th & Adams) in Denver.
Sale hours are: Thursday, November 30, 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Friday, December 1, 10:00am - 7:00pm
Saturday, December 2, 9:00am - 6:00pm
Sunday, December 3, 11:00am - 3:00pm
As always, admission is free.
For more information, contact press@castleclayartists.com or (303) 377-5535 or www.denverpotters.com. Follow us on Facebook! @castleclayartists