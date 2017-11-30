Denver Potters Association Winter Show and Sale

DENVER POTTERS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS ITS WINTER SHOW AND SALE!

The Denver Potters Association Winter Show will bring together over 40 top local artists. In addition to one-of-a-kind functional and sculptural ceramics, the show and sale will feature the best in jewelry, glass and wood creations. This much anticipated show opens Thursday, Thursday, November 30th at the Sixth Avenue United Church, 3250 East Sixth Avenue (corner of 6th & Adams) in Denver.

Sale hours are: Thursday, November 30, 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, December 1, 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday, December 2, 9:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday, December 3, 11:00am - 3:00pm

As always, admission is free.

For more information, contact press@castleclayartists.com or (303) 377-5535 or www.denverpotters.com. Follow us on Facebook! @castleclayartists