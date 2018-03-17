Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories

to Google Calendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202

This day-long FREE public event features national, regional and local children’s books authors and illustrators of board books, picture books, chapter books and middle grade novels. Featured presenters will offer book signings, panel discussions and book-themed crafts. A unique creation station and children’s performers will engage the whole family in reading fun! Additional events for educators, aspiring children’s book creators and librarians are also part of this event.

Info
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
Kidstuff - Event
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories - 2018-03-17 09:00:00