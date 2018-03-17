Denver's 1st Annual Children's Festival of Stories
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
This day-long FREE public event features national, regional and local children’s books authors and illustrators of board books, picture books, chapter books and middle grade novels. Featured presenters will offer book signings, panel discussions and book-themed crafts. A unique creation station and children’s performers will engage the whole family in reading fun! Additional events for educators, aspiring children’s book creators and librarians are also part of this event.
Info
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
Kidstuff - Event