Denver Woman's Press Club 11th Annual Jewelry Sale

The Denver Woman's Press Club annual vintage jewelry sale has become one of the "not to be missed" events of the year. This sale features styles from contemporary to estate to costume, all donated by club members and local supporters. Past one-of-a-kind accessories have included rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, cufflinks, watches, brooches, loose beads and men’s accessories.

Award-winning bead maker Bernadette Fuentes will present a trunk show of her exquisite lampworked glass beads and pendants, which she crafts from glass heated over a gas flame. She is known for her unique color combinations done by mixing of colors, fuming with fine metals, such as fine silver and 24kt gold.

Sale hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 at the Denver Woman’s Press Clubhouse, 1325 Logan St, Denver, CO 80203. Free parking is available in the lot north of the clubhouse. More information at dwpconline.org.

The proceeds go to support scholarships for young women studying journalism and creative writing at the college level. This year Talia Gordon, freshman at Boston University Kilachand Honors College, won the Scholastic Art and Writing award. She also won a silver medal for her portfolio of poems. Natalie Sharp, graduate student at CU Boulder in Creative Writing, was awarded the Ruth Murray Underhill award.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Award, established in 1923, is the largest and most prestigious awards program for talented high school students in the nation and is awarded to the Colorado Gold Medalist. Initiated in 1940, the Frances Belford Wayne Award recognizes the outstanding journalistic abilities of an under graduate student at the University of Colorado School of Media, Communication and Information. The Ruth Murray Underhill Award was established in 1985 to honor the memory of one of the DWPC’s most distinguished members. The award is given to a University of Colorado graduate student for outstanding merit in creative writing.

