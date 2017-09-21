Denveright / Blueprint Denver Growth Strategy Workshop
East High School 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver, Colorado 80206
How should we plan for growth?
City planners have heard from thousands of Denverites about your priorities for how we grow as a city. Join your neighbors and city planners at one of five Blueprint Denver workshops in September to review and provide input on draft maps and potential future growth strategies.
We’ll talk about creating new transit corridors, employment and residential hubs, and ensuring all residents have access to amenities, transportation, jobs, trail connections and quality open space.
