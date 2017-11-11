Dessert and Cocktail Pairing

to Google Calendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00

Rising Sun Distillery 1330 1330 Zuni St #J, Denver, Colorado 80204

Dessert and Craft Cocktail Pairing. Come enjoy three desserts created by classically trained Pastry Chief Steffany Landers with three craft cocktails from Rising Sun Distillery. Finish off your evening with a decadent sweet finish. A portion of the proceeds will go to veterans groups. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dessert-and-cocktail-pairing-tickets-38894188565?aff=es2

Info
Rising Sun Distillery 1330 1330 Zuni St #J, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Food & Drink - Event
3035341788
to Google Calendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Dessert and Cocktail Pairing - 2017-11-11 18:00:00