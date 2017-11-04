Dia de los Muertos

Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado 80206

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday traditionally observed on Nov. 1 and 2. A holiday with ancient roots combining Mexican indigenous customs and European traditions, Día de los Muertos is a lighthearted and joyful tribute to the memory of family and friends who have passed away. Families celebrate by creating ofrendas (offerings) – elaborate displays commemorating loved ones – decorating sugar skulls and more. The Gardens celebrates this fun and colorful tradition with activities, crafts and exhibits for all ages. Día de los Muertos costumes are encouraged.

Denver Botanic Gardens 1007 York St., Denver, Colorado 80206 View Map
720-865-3500
