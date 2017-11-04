Dia de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday traditionally observed on Nov. 1 and 2. A holiday with ancient roots combining Mexican indigenous customs and European traditions, Día de los Muertos is a lighthearted and joyful tribute to the memory of family and friends who have passed away. Families celebrate by creating ofrendas (offerings) – elaborate displays commemorating loved ones – decorating sugar skulls and more. The Gardens celebrates this fun and colorful tradition with activities, crafts and exhibits for all ages. Día de los Muertos costumes are encouraged.