From the comedic mind of writer/producer Lloyd J. Schwartz comes “Dinner at Five,” a surprising and hilarious new comedy starring favorites Kathy Garver “A Family Affair,” Fred Grandy “The Love Boat,” Christopher Knight “The Brady Bunch” and Caryn Richman “The New Gidget.”

Two old friends… Eddie is a retired Water and Power worker and Arnie is a retired teacher. Eddie has a joke for every occasion. Arnie has a factoid to drop into every conversation. Gracie is tired of Eddie’s jokes, and Norma has heard a hundred too many facts about too many things. The women suggest they can liven up their lives by seeing if the grass is truly greener in the other person’s house.

They decide to switch partners; becoming swinging seniors…”sweniors.” Or do they?

“Dinner at Five” runs November 14 through November 19, for eight performances only, at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $36-$39 ($31-$34 for groups of 10 or more) and available at parkerarts.org or by phone at 303-805-6800.