District Merchants at Miners Alley Playhouse

Miners Alley presents the Regional Premiere of

District Merchants

By Aaron Posner

Directed by Len Matheo

May 18-June 24, 2018

With audacious humor and bold inventiveness, Aaron Posner takes The Merchant of Venice from its Shakespearean setting to post-Civil War Washington, D.C., with hints at life in America today. In the complex and contradictory worlds of blacks, whites, Jews and Christians, money changes hands with dangerously high stakes, philanthropic acts mask blatant opportunism and would-be lovers hide—and then uncover—their differences. “District Merchants” is a remarkable tale of money, merchandise and mercy.

Miners Alley Playhouse presents the regional premiere of “District Merchants” May 18 through June 24 in Golden. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p.m; Sundays at 2:00p.m. Tickets are $15 - $38 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com. Miners Alley Playhouse is located at 1224 Washington Avenue. Golden, CO 80401.

The cast includes Cris Davenport (Antoine Dupree), Chris Kendall (Shylock), Amy Elizabeth Gray (Jessica), Sinjin Jones (Benjamin Bassanio), Sean Michael Cummings (Finneus (Finn) Randall), Candace Joice (Portia), Kristina Lorice Fountaine (Nessa) and Isaiah Kelley (Lancelot).

Aaron Posner has directed over 250 productions at major regional theatre companies across the country. He has won many awards including five Helen Hayes Awards, two Barrymore Awards, the Outer Circle Critics Award, The John Gassner Prize, a Bay Area Theatre Award, an Eliot Norton Award, and many more. His best known adaptations are of Chaim Potok novels “The Chosen” and “My Name Is Asher Lev.” His adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 1896 play “The Seagull” under the title of “Stupid F**king Bird” was premiered in 2013. Posner has adapted Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" and "The Three Sisters" as well.

Miners Alley Playhouse - “District Merchants"

A hilarious retelling of The Merchant of Venice in post-Civil War Washington, D.C. May 18 - June 24, Thur./Fri. /Sat. at 7:30 p.m.; Sun at 2 p.m. $15 - $38 - Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80401. 303-935-3044 or online at minersalley.com. 2 hr 30 min with Intermission

###