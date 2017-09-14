The Dog & Pony Show

CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, Colorado 80204

CORE New Art Space presents the Dog & Pony Show

The definition of a Dog & Pony show is that it is “often over-staged performance, presentation, or event designed to sway or convince public opinion for political, (or less often) commercial ends." This national open entry show proves to be all that and more. From over the top political to circus-y fun, welcome to the “Greatest Show …. in Denver”.

Show dates: September 14 - October 1, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, September 15, 6-9 PM

CORE New Art Space

900 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

303-297-8428

www.coreartspace.com

Gallery Hours:

Thursday & Saturday 12-6 pm

Fridays 12-9 pm

Sundays 1-4 pm

CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, Colorado 80204
303-297-8428
