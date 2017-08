Exhibit of scale miniatures by Colorado artists and a sales room of over 50 vendors from all over the US, selling everything the well-appointed dollhouse could desire! Small workshops for kids and adults that are a great intro to the miniatures hobby. All proceeds benefit the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys.

Hours: Sat 10a-5p/Sun 11a-4p. Admission: $7 adult/$6 senior/$4 kids (3 and under are free)