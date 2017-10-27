The Donna Scott Quartet!

Warm, Deep, Rich, Earthy Contralto and GRAMMY recognized recording artist Donna Scott, has been compared to the sassiness of Sarah Vaughan, the elegance of Nancy Wilson, and the distinctiveness of Carmen McRae. Jazz critic Scott Yanow describes Donna’s voice as exquisite, inviting, superb and a vocal treat. Prepare to be mesmerized as Donna puts you under her spell while she sings standards from the Great American Songbook and more. Don’t miss it! Her CD is available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify CD Baby and more.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.