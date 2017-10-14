Celebrate 30 Years of Serving the Denver Community
the ART, a hotel 1201 Broadway , Denver, Colorado 80203
30-year anniversary gala event commemorating our culturally and linguistically responsive programs, health promotion and crime prevention education to the Denver community, all at no cost to the client. The event is hosted by CBS4’s Alan Gionet, features keynote speaker Dr. Maria Yellow Horse Brave Heart and a jazz performance by singer Erica Papillion-Posey.
Info
the ART, a hotel 1201 Broadway , Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers - Event