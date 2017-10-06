Back by popular demand, Colorado Ballet will open the 2017/2018 season with the crowd-favorite Dracula. Based on Bram Stoker’s Gothic romantic horror, Dracula features enthralling choreography by Michael Pink, hypnotic music by Philip Feeney performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, and plenty of spine-tingling terror. Stock up on garlic and join us to see seductive vampires, frightening mental patients, and the king of the undead himself, Count Dracula.

