Dreams and Aspirations - concert and performance

How do you tell the story of a dream? With words? Images? Music?

Augustana Arts presents “Dreams and Aspirations” performed by the Stratus Chamber Orchestra and featuring guests from the Lighthouse Writers Workshop and Picture Me Here, a storytelling fellowship for refugees and immigrants who are new to Denver. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 2 at the First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113 and again on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave., Denver, CO 80246. Tickets are $10 - $25 and available by calling 303-388-4962, online at www.AugustanaArts.org or at the door.

The Storytellers include David Bond, Laura Bond, Jesica Carson Davis, Volodymyr Petruniv, Michael Sindler, Molina Speaks and Sheree Brown. Selections include Beethoven’s Symphony #3 – 1st mvt, Alexander Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia, Charles Ives’ The Gong on the Hook and Ladder and Aaron Copland’s Letter from Home.

In this creative collaboration, we explore the theme of “dreams” through the interplay of words and music, enhanced through images and photographs. A diverse group of Denver storytellers will share pieces written in response to great works by Beethoven, Aaron Copland, and Charles Ives, visionary composers who dreamed big and changed music.

Elsewhere in the program, the orchestra will perform two compositions selected in response to personal stories of aspiration, struggle, hope, and determination, presented by their authors.

David Rutherford is in his 8th year as Music Director for Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado’s premiere innovative collaborative orchestra. His vision and ideals of an immersive experience for audience and orchestra within a performance are changing the performance landscape not only in Colorado, but in Europe as well. In the summer of 2017, David led Stratus in a tour of the Czech Republic, where they shared the immersive and inclusive experience with Czech audiences to great delight and acclaim. As a result, the immersive experience will be shared in other places abroad, as far as Calcutta and Australia.

The Stratus Chamber Orchestra has explored the musical energy of popping popcorn without a lid at the art museum, the excitement of a provocative evening of interconnectivity between storytelling and music, and even created its own multi-episode dramatic mystery series. All the while, Stratus Chamber Orchestra performs new commissioned works along with some of the greatest chamber orchestra repertoire ever written.

Since 1997, Augustana Arts has been serving the community by presenting the artistry of resident performing groups, internationally renowned touring artists and accomplished locally-based ensembles of many genres. The resident groups - Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Women's Chorale (CWC), and Colorado Men’s Chorale -perform at a variety of venues in addition to the majestic Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver. Augustana Arts serves educational outreach through the City Strings program, an inspired vision to provide youngsters with great need access to high quality, small group music instruction free of cost afterschool at several metro locations.

Augustana Arts concerts and programs are made possible in part by generous support from the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, Colorado Creative Industries, a state agency which is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, the Augustana Foundation, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, The Denver Foundation, Bowen Family Performing Arts Fund, WESTAF, Rea Charitable Trust, D'Addario Foundation, Harry Chapin Foundation, Ralph L. and Florence R. Burgess Trust, Kinder Morgan, Classics for Kids and Sheila Fortune Foundation. Visit our website for more details at www.AugustanaArts.org.

The Friday, February 2 performance is performed in immersive style where the audience and the orchestra sit together. The Saturday, February 3 concert is performed in a traditional setting with the audience separate from the orchestra. All seats are general admission, and the house will open at approximately 7:00pm.

Augustana Arts creates opportunities to inspire and educate through music.