DU Lamont Faculty Recital – Ian Wisekal, oboe with Jason Shafer, clarinet
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Ian Wisekal serves as Principal Oboe of the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra and the Crested Butte Music Festival, and previously held the position of Associate Principal Oboe with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra. He is joined by Jason Shafer, principal clarinet of the Colorado Symphony, and other Lamont faculty.
