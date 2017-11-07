DU Lamont Faculty Recital – Steven Mayer, piano & Matthew Plenk, tenor
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Two Lamont Faculty members light up the stage. Credited with “piano playing at its most awesome” (The New York Times), popular virtuoso pianist Steven Mayer performs with former Metropolitan tenor Matthew Plenk, who made his Central City debut last summer.
Info
