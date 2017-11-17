DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Amir Eldan served as principal cellist of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra by invitation from Zubin Mehta; a year later, he served as guest principal cellist with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. He was the youngest member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York at the age of 22.
Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event