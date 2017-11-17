DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello

to Google Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00

Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Amir Eldan served as principal cellist of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra by invitation from Zubin Mehta; a year later, he served as guest principal cellist with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. He was the youngest member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York at the age of 22.

Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event
303-871-7720
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – Amir Eldan, cello - 2017-11-17 19:30:00