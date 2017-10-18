DU Lamont Guest Artist – Anita Wardell, jazz voice
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Anita Wardell is noted for her mesmerizing and captivating vocal improvisations and vocalese lyrics to instrumental solos. A musician who uses the voice as her instrument, Anita displays precision and agility mixed with heartfelt emotion. $1-
Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event