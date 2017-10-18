DU Lamont Guest Artist – Anita Wardell, jazz voice

Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Anita Wardell is noted for her mesmerizing and captivating vocal improvisations and vocalese lyrics to instrumental solos. A musician who uses the voice as her instrument, Anita displays precision and agility mixed with heartfelt emotion. $1-

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
303-871-7720
