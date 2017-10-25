DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Aspiring to expand the genre of percussion chamber music through performing and creative collaboration, arx duo has been blazing a trail in the realm of contemporary music since their inception at the Yale School of Music in 2013. $10
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
