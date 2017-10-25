DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion

to Google Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00

Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Aspiring to expand the genre of percussion chamber music through performing and creative collaboration, arx duo has been blazing a trail in the realm of contemporary music since their inception at the Yale School of Music in 2013. $10

Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event
303-871-7720
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - DU Lamont Guest Artist – arx duo, percussion - 2017-10-25 19:30:00