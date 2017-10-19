DU Lamont Guest Artist – Miriam Fried, violin

Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Miriam Fried has been recognized for years as one of the world’s preeminent violinists. A consummate musician – equally accomplished as recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician—she has been heralded for her “fiery intensity and emotional depth.” (Musical America)

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
303-871-7720
