DU Lamont Guest Artist – Miriam Fried, violin
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Miriam Fried has been recognized for years as one of the world’s preeminent violinists. A consummate musician – equally accomplished as recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician—she has been heralded for her “fiery intensity and emotional depth.” (Musical America)
