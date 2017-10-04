DU Lamont Guest Artist – Nigel North, lute
Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
More or less self-taught on the lute, Nigel North has, for more than thirty years developed a unique musical life as a teacher, accompanist, soloist, director and writer. Since 1999 he has been Professor of Lute at Indiana University’s Early Music Institute.
