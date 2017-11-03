DU Lamont Guest Artists – Wil Swindler’s Elevenet, jazz group

Tickets $10 Students & Faculty Free with ID.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Based in Colorado, the Elevenet performs Wil Swindler’s original works and unique arrangements of music that defies expectations, combining traditional jazz concepts with a thoroughly modern aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from Bebop, Hard-Bop, and 1950’s Cool Jazz.

Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Concerts & Live Music - Event
303-871-7720
