DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
Clarinetist Jeremy Reynolds and Bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann, both Lamont faculty members, perform Strauss’ Duet Concertino. The orchestra also performs Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and the Brahms Symphony No. 2. Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating (Parterre).
Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event