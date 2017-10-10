DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon

to Google Calendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Clarinetist Jeremy Reynolds and Bassoonist Martin Kuuskmann, both Lamont faculty members, perform Strauss’ Duet Concertino. The orchestra also performs Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and the Brahms Symphony No. 2. Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating (Parterre).

Info
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event
303-871-7720
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra, Jeremy Reynolds, clarinet & Martin Kuuskmann, bassoon - 2017-10-10 19:30:00