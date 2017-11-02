DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra & Lamont Opera Theatre, A Night at the Opera

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208

Singers from Lamont Opera Theatre join the orchestra in performing scenes from Don Giovanni, Tales of Hoffman, Faust, Porgy & Bess, The Magic Flute and La Bohème, among others. Free ticket required, $5 Reserved Seating (Parterre).

Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208 View Map
303-871-7720
