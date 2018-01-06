Dulcimer Concert at Swallow Hill

Join Tina Gugeler and Bonnie Carol, their bands (Balance and Swing and Prairie Dog Picnic), and the Colorado Dulcimer Festival Dance Band for a wonderful evening of dulcimer music. This evening will give you a small taste of what has become Colorado's yearly dulcimer extravaganza featuring a half-dozen nationally known performers and teachers. The Dance Band will demonstrate the dulcimer workshops and learning opportunities available at the festival in Littleton February 3-4. Dulcimer demos will be offered in Swallow Hill's lobby. More info at ColoradoDulcimerFestival.com. An evening of DULCIMANIA!

For Tickets:http://connect.swallowhillmusic.org

Ticket Prices: $18, discount for Swallowhill members