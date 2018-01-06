Dulcimer Concert at Swallow Hill
$18, discount for Swallowh Hill members
Swallow Hill Music Association - Main 71 E. Yale Ave., Denver, Colorado 80210
Join Tina Gugeler and Bonnie Carol, their bands (Balance and Swing and Prairie Dog Picnic), and the Colorado Dulcimer Festival Dance Band for a wonderful evening of dulcimer music. This evening will give you a small taste of what has become Colorado's yearly dulcimer extravaganza featuring a half-dozen nationally known performers and teachers. The Dance Band will demonstrate the dulcimer workshops and learning opportunities available at the festival in Littleton February 3-4. Dulcimer demos will be offered in Swallow Hill's lobby. More info at ColoradoDulcimerFestival.com. An evening of DULCIMANIA!
For Tickets:http://connect.swallowhillmusic.org
