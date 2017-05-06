Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry

Bring your dog for a walk in the park to raise money for homeless pets and horses! The Dumb Friends League is hosting its 24th annual Furry Scurry dog walk on Saturday, May 6 in Denver’s Washington Park.

What is the Furry Scurry? It’s a Colorado tradition and the largest dog walk in the country! Thousands of animal lovers and their dogs will meet up to enjoy a beautiful spring day, while walking around Wash Park.

Is that it? Of course not! After you finish the two-mile jaunt, enjoy refreshments for you and your pup, sample delicious eats from one of the food trucks, show off your dog’s talents to win cool prizes, see dog agility and sporting demonstrations and visit more than 150 pet-related vendors and sponsors at the Flealess Market.

Registration and participation in the Furry Scurry help the Dumb Friends League care for more than 22,000 homeless pets each year. Funds raised at this event through registration fees and individual donations provide medical care to sick and injured animals, behavior training that allows pets to be adopted more quickly, investigations of animal neglect and mistreatment, and much more.

“As a local, independent nonprofit, the Dumb Friends League relies on events like the Furry Scurry so we can continue to open our doors to every animal in need,” said Bob Rohde, president and CEO of the Dumb Friends League. “We are not affiliated with any national groups, and we don’t receive government funding. What we do is possible only because of the generous people right here in our community.”

The Furry Scurry is the Dumb Friends League’s largest fundraising event, with this year’s goal to raise more than $1 million for homeless pets and horses.

Registering for the Furry Scurry is as easy as the two-mile walk itself. Visit FurryScurry.org, drop by one of the Dumb Friends League shelter locations, or come to Wash Park the day of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. You can register as an individual, start a team or join a team. Make an even bigger difference in the lives of homeless pets and horses and start fundraising today! Participants who reach specific fundraising goals can earn some cool gifts fit for pet lovers. Registration for the Furry Scurry is $50 per person and $25 for youth 14 and younger, and includes a Furry Scurry event T-shirt. Event day registration fees will increase by $5, so sign up today!

Don’t miss out on your chance to participate in this Colorado tradition! Visit FurryScurry.org to learn more about how to fundraise, form a team or to get involved in other ways.

The 2017 Furry Scurry is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, HomeAgain, Amica Insurance, Subaru, 9NEWS, Heartgard Plus and Frontline Plus.