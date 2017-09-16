Do you like dogs, hiking and craft beer? If so, you’ll love the Dumb Friends League Wag `n Trail™, a quintessentially Colorado event that combines all three to benefit homeless pets at its Buddy Center location in Castle Rock, Colo.

The dog-friendly hike takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at Glendale Farm Open Space (located near I-25 and Surrey Ridge) in Douglas County. Hikers can enjoy the 1.6-mile hike with their pups and a beer garden sponsored by Living the Dream Brewing Co., dozens of vendors, food trucks, music, adoptable dogs and access to a five-acre, off-leash dog park before or after the festivities.

Adult registration is $50 and includes a downloadable event photo of you and your dog, a photo frame, a bag of Hill’s Science Diet® treats, craft beer or root beer and ice cream for both you and your dog. Children 12 years old and younger can participate for free with a paid adult registration. Hikers can sign up as an individual or start a team with friends, family or co-workers.

All participants are encouraged to help even more pets in need by collecting donations and earning exclusive fundraising incentives, including a Wag ‘n Trail event T-shirt and dog bandana for anyone who raises $75, among other great incentives.

Already have plans on Sept. 16? Or do you want to hike a different trail, but still raise money for homeless pets? Register to be a “Virtual Hiker”! You can dedicate a hike of your choice to homeless pets any time between June 29 and October 17. Virtual Hiker registration is $25 and includes a Wag `n Trail dog bandana. Participants can enter the virtual hiker photo contest by submitting a picture from their hike to win a doggie gift basket and a $100 gift card from PetSmart. Virtual hikers are also are also eligible to earn fundraising incentives.

Proceeds from Wag `n Trail help the Dumb Friends League provide shelter, medical care, behavior training, foster care and other services to homeless pets at the Buddy Center. The Buddy Center is the only animal shelter serving Douglas County and plays a vital role in reuniting owners with lost pets and finding loving homes for thousands of cats, dogs and small pets each year.

The 2017 Wag `n Trail is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, HomeAgain, Frontline Plus and Heartgard Plus. For more information on how to register, start a team, collect donations or earn fundraising incentives, visit wagntrail.org or call (303) 751-5772.