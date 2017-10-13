An icon of catfights, camp and 80s excess, the Golden Globe® winning (Best Television Series – Drama, 1984) primetime soap opera, DYNASTY will be available on DVD for the first time in a new shelf-friendly complete series collection October 10 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution.

To celebrate the DVD release of Dynasty: The Complete Series, Hamburger Mary's has partnered with CBS Home Entertainment to host a Dynasty themed "Dining with The Divas" drag show on Friday, October 13th. Guests are invited and encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the hit CBS soap opera for an evening of food and cocktails. The "Dining with The Divas" event also includes Hamburger Mary's drag queen performers, who will also be dressed as iconic Dynasty characters. Reservations are strongly encouraged.