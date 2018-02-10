Early Literacy Event

Aspen Academy 5859 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80121-1706

Drop in and play, sing, read, write and talk at activity stations throughout the school. Families with young children (birth to age 7) enjoy interactive early literacy activities and take home crafts and great prizes as well as new ideas for family fun. FREE event, 10 AM -12 PM, Saturday, Feb. 10. Aspen Academy, 5859 S. University Blvd. Greenwood Village

Aspen Academy 5859 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80121-1706
303-346-3500
