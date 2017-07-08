EarthLinks' GardeFest Concert

EarthLinks' Garden Fest
featuring the awesome talent of
The Milk Blossoms, Wesley Watkins, and Danette Hollowell with poetry by Niyankor!
Early bird special for $11
General admisson tickets for $15
VIP tickets for $20
Strange Brew Beer and food trucks!
Free parking! Ride transit or your bike!
Take in some good music from awesome local artists,
support a good cause, meet like-minded people, and build a strong community!
Info
EarthLinks 2746 W. 13th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event