EarthLinks' GardeFest Concert

EarthLinks 2746 W. 13th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80204

EarthLinks' Garden Fest

featuring the awesome talent of

The Milk Blossoms, Wesley Watkins, and Danette Hollowell with poetry by Niyankor!

Early bird special for $11

General admisson tickets for $15

VIP tickets for $20

Strange Brew Beer and food trucks!

Free parking! Ride transit or your bike!

Take in some good music from awesome local artists,

support a good cause, meet like-minded people, and build a strong community!

Info
EarthLinks 2746 W. 13th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event
303-389-0085
