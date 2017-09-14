EarthLinks Imagine Celebration
EarthLinks' Imagine Celebration
Each year at Imagine,
we celebrate our successes,
honor those in our community who make our work possible,
and share our dreams for the future.
Thursday, September 14, 2017
6:00 – 9:00 pm
Music, Food, Beverages, & an Auction!
Competitive Auction
Music by The Ken Walker Trio
Food by Centennial Catering
Beer by Odells
Variety of wines
All proceeds to benefit people experiencing homelessness.
Early bird tickets: $45.00 until September 1, 2017.
$50
Info
Charity & Fundraisers - Event