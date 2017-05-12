EarthLinks' PLANT SALE

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Friday, May 12 1- 7 pm
Saturday, May 13 9 am -3 pm
Shop for organically grown flowers, herbs, and vegetable seedlings,
as well as local hand-crafted gifts made by participants of the
EarthLinks Workshop Program. Cards, candles, planters, vases,
skin care products, honey and more.
Added Bonus:
Laura Matthews is a Certified Clinical Herbalist specializing in women’s health, pediatric care and cancer.
Laura’s approach towards optimal health is holistic and integrative, by combining plants, healing touch and correct posture.
Laura will be conducting herbal education talks on Saturday at the EarthLinks’ Plant & Garden sale
All proceeds to benefit the EarthLinks’ Workshop Program
Supporting people experiencing homelessness & poverty!
WWW.EARTHLINKS-COLORADO.ORG
2746 W. 13th Avenue Denver 80204 303-389-0085
Info
EarthLinks Inc 2746 W. 13th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
please enable javascript to view