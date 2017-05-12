EarthLinks' PLANT SALE

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Friday, May 12 1- 7 pm

Saturday, May 13 9 am -3 pm

Shop for organically grown flowers, herbs, and vegetable seedlings,

as well as local hand-crafted gifts made by participants of the

EarthLinks Workshop Program. Cards, candles, planters, vases,

skin care products, honey and more.

Added Bonus:

Laura Matthews is a Certified Clinical Herbalist specializing in women’s health, pediatric care and cancer.

Laura’s approach towards optimal health is holistic and integrative, by combining plants, healing touch and correct posture.

Laura will be conducting herbal education talks on Saturday at the EarthLinks’ Plant & Garden sale

All proceeds to benefit the EarthLinks’ Workshop Program

Supporting people experiencing homelessness & poverty!

WWW.EARTHLINKS-COLORADO.ORG

2746 W. 13th Avenue Denver 80204 303-389-0085