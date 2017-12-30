Vintage Theatre presents

"I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers"

by John Logan

Directed by Bernie Cardell

December 30 & 31, 2017

Vintage Theatre presents "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" for two performances only in December.

Tony winner John Logan's one-character play “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” stars Emma Messenger as Sue Mengers, a self-invented woman in the boys' club of Hollywood agents. Outshining her contemporaries with her wit and intelligence, she came to represent some of the biggest stars Hollywood, including Barbra Streisand, Steve McQueen, Cher and Burt Reynolds.

Performances are Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Tickets are $25 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Emma Messenger has won CTG Henry Awards as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play for her 2014 performance as Mag in "The Beauty Queen of Leenane" (The Edge Theater Company) and Outstanding Actress in a Play in 2015 as “mother” in the production of 'Night, Mother" (Vintage Theatre Productions). She was nominated Outstanding Actress in a Play again in 2016 for her Martha in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and garnered an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play nomination as Sheryl in "Exit Strategies" both at The Edge Theater Company. In 2017 another Outstanding Actress in a Play nomination came her way for the role of Annie in “Misery” (The Edge Theater Company). Emma was awarded three True West Awards in three years and has been honored with a Westword “Best Of” for Best Season for an Actress.

John Logan won the 2010 Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle awards for his play "Red" about artist Mark Rothko. This award-winning play is on stage at Vintage Theatre through January 7.

Logan gained an Academy Award nomination for co-writing the Best Picture winner Gladiator in 2000. He received another nomination for writing The Aviator in 2004. Other notable films written by Logan include Star Trek: Nemesis, The Time Machine, The Last Samurai, Spectre, and the Tim Burton-directed musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, for which he received a Golden Globe Award. He also created the 2014 television series Penny Dreadful, for which he also serves as sole writer.

Vintage Theatre - "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" staring Emma Messenger as Sue Mengers - A self-invented woman comes to represent some of the biggest stars Hollywood. Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. $25 - www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010.

###