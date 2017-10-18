Eco-Wakening Circus Theatre with Music by We Dream Dawn featuring Bridget Law (of Elephant Revival)

Eco-Wakening is presented by Fractal Tribe, a group of innovative world class performers and artists focused primarily on circus production. Combining theatrics with dance, fire, acrobatics, aerial arts, and music, they create a full visual, auditory and kinesthetic experience that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. In addition to generating provocative and inspiring entertainment pieces, Fractal Tribe also leads workshops, develops community and sustainability projects, and engineers cutting edge performance technologies. Fractal Tribe’s mission is to inspire individuals to realize their own intrinsic value and actualize their true potential within their communities.

Also joining Eco-Wakening will be the much-anticipated music group We Dream Dawn, led by Sage Cook, and featuring special guest, Bridget Law, of Elephant Revival. In 2015, WE DREAM DAWN quickly grew from a distant dream into a new life when Sage Cook decided to take leave from Elephant Revival, a neo-folk quintet he had helped found in 2006. Fueled by lofty ideals about approaching art while living closer to the land, this new project is honing in on a new sort of American dream. Although WE DREAM DAWN was born from a subsistence farming adventure you may never come to that conclusion by listening to them. Somewhere between vintage analog psychedelia and dreamy electro folk pop these folks are representing rural America in a whole new light. WE, as in all life. DREAM, as in create. DAWN, as in the new day.