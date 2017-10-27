EDGAR ALLAN POE IS DEAD AND SO IS MY CAT

A new comedy that is unlikely to be spooky. Unless you think podcasts and Boston Market are spooky.

A guy lives in his sister's basement, recording podcast episodes dedicated to his hero, the Gothic writer Edgar Allan Poe. Much to his sister's dismay, he takes very little interest in anything else. But change is on the way, coming in the unlikely form of a thrift store suit. Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat is a fantastical comedy with a dash of the macabre. This play is the first full-length production of Buntport's 17th season, a season that hopes to examine and play with theatrical conventions. Come escape the news cycle and laugh.

In addition to their original full-length plays, Buntport consistently creates all sorts of fun events, involving talented locals from all mediums. Every month offers a variety of entertainment opportunities, such as The Great Debate, buntporTED talks, Siren Song, The Narrators, and Joan and Charlie Discuss Tonight's Theme. Season 17 will also see a new live sit-com from the company that created Magnets on the Fridge, Starship Troy, and The Unauthorized Story of a Fictional Television Show.