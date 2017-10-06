The Edge Theater presents A Delicate Balance

The Edge Theater Company presents Pulitzer Prize-winner “A Delicate Balance” October 6 through November 5. We return to our fall schedule with performances on Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. No performance on Sunday, October 22. Tickets are $30 and are available online at www.theedgetheater.com or by calling 303-232-0363. Group rates are available. The Edge Theater, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood CO 80214. Free Parking.

The life of wealthy middle-aged couple, Agnes and Tobias and permanent houseguest, Agnes’ alcoholic sister, Claire, is shattered when Harry and Edna, longtime friends Harry and Edna, appear at their doorstep. Claiming an encroaching, nameless "fear" has forced them from their own home, these neighbors bring a firestorm of doubt and recrimination, upsetting the "delicate balance" of Agnes and Tobias' household. The conflict is brought to a head by the arrival of Tobias and Agnes’ adult daughter, Julia, fleeing her fourth unsuccessful marriage.

The stellar cast includes Martha Harmon Pardee (Agnes), Kevin Hart (Tobias), Emma Messenger (Claire), Maggy Stacy (Julia), Abby Apple Boes (Edna) and Steve Emily (Harry).

Edward Albee (1928 – 2016) is known for the popular and award-winning plays “The Zoo Story” (1958), “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (1961-62, Tony Award), “Seascape” (1974, Pulitzer Prize), “Three Tall Women” (1991, Pulitzer Prize), “The Play About The Baby” (1997) and “The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?” (2000, 2002 Tony Award). Mr. Albee has received the Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts and, in 2005, the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

