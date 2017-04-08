Egg-Stravaganza Hunt

Denver City & County Denver, Colorado 80202

Join the Easter Bunny for photos, games, crafts and an egg hunt! Ages 1-12 $5. Check with your neighborhood rec center for more information!

Easter- Event, Holiday- Event, Kidstuff- Event

