Janet's Camp 2017: Havana Nights

Save the date for our 12th Annual Janet’s Camp, June 24, 2017, and make next summer soar for hundreds of at-risk kids. In one night, more than 350 lives will be changed because of you.

Janet's Camp is a unique event! This evening of "summer camp" for adults is an upscale, fun, exciting and energetic outdoor evening of food, drinks, games, live music and camaraderie attended by Denver’s leading business and community personalities. Held in the prominent and historic Polo Club neighborhood, this year’s event will have a Havana Nights theme complete with a Latin band, salsa dancing and Cuban food. All of the money raised through this event will help send more children from our community to the summer day camp programs at the YMCA.

The YMCA is dedicated to providing a summer day camp experience that is a safe, nurturing environment for children to learn, grow and develop social skills.

WHEN: June 24, 2017

WHERE: Historic Polo Club Neighborhood

ATTIRE: Cuban inspired or summer chic

Website: http://www.denverymca.org/support-y/special-events/janets-camp

Event Contact: Cristy Johnston

cjohnston@denverymca.org

720 524 2755