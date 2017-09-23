Energy Day Festival
East High School 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver, Colorado 80206
Denver’s first FREE family festival showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Energy Day Denver will have interactive demonstrations and exhibits teaching students and their families about the various forms of energy, science, technology, efficiency, conservation, and careers in the energy industry. The exciting exhibits and interactions with energy experts help spark students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Info
Festivals & Fairs - Event, Kidstuff - Event, Outreach - Event