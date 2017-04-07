Engineers Without Borders Denver Professional Chapter Wine Tasting Fund Raiser

Tickets $30-$45

Posner Center 1031 33rd St. , Denver, Colorado 80205

Tickets available at: http://support.ewb-usa.org/winetasting

Come help the EWB Denver Professional Chapter celebrate 11 years of hard work with an evening of socializing, story-telling, and wine tasting! This year we are featuring live music, a silent auction, raffles & games, hordeuvres, and a selection of wines and ciders.

Ticket sales and all funds raised by this event will benefit the EWB Denver Professional Chapter active programs currently operating in Ecuador, Madagascar, and Tanzania. Representatives from each team will be in attendance to share details about their project, the progress we've made, and the goals we have set for 2017.

Posner Center 1031 33rd St. , Denver, Colorado 80205

3033390440

