Enjoy Mentoring Teens? Foster a Teen!

Become a Foster Parent to a teen in need! You provide a much needed home for about 6 to 9 months for kids age 12 to 18 years old. There is a careful matching of foster parent(s) with foster child prior to placement with wonderful support, free training and monthly stipend! Learn more on how you can change a teen's life on Wednesday, February 7th at Eloise May Library at 12:30-2:00pm. Light refreshments served. Contact Sara at 303-225-4073 for more information or to schedule a more convenient time to meet.