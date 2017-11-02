The Entrepreneur's Academy - The Complexities & Gotchas of Raised Capital

What is the Entrepreneur’s Academy?

A society for distinguished entrepreneurs to learn, discuss and connect over coffee.

The Entrepreneur’s Academy was developed with the purpose of serving Denver Metro area entrepreneurs in their quest to continue learning and improving in a friendly, professional setting surrounded by like-minded individuals.

On the First Thursday of every month, Transworld Denver and Enterprise Coworking will host a speaker to present and lead a discussion on an actionable, business-focused topic. Attendees will get the opportunity to hear from an industry expert, ask them questions and meet local professionals.

The Entrepreneur’s Academy is sponsored by Enterprise Coworking in the River North Art District. Because of this, the event is free to attend and will provide coffee and a light breakfast to participants.

November’s topic will feature, Adam Cookson, CEO, and Co-Founder of TekDry International Inc., a growing high-tech startup that developed a product to recover water-damaged electronics in 30 minutes. Adam Cookson, who appeared on Shark Tank in 2016, will be discussing the complexities and gotchas of operating via raised capital. Don’t forget to bring your business cards as there will be a drawing for a STARBUCKS GIFT CARD at each Entrepreneur’s Academy event! Breakfast on the 2nd will feature pastries from Rise Coffee.

To register or for more information please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-entrepreneurs-academy-the-complexities-gotchas-of-raised-capital-tickets-38334585778 .

Upcoming Events: The Entrepreneur’s Academy will begin again in early 2018!