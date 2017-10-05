The Entrepreneur's Academy - Performance Reviews

What is the Entrepreneur’s Academy?

A society for distinguished entrepreneurs to learn, discuss and connect over coffee.

The Entrepreneur’s Academy was developed with the purpose of serving Denver Metro area entrepreneurs in their quest to continue learning and improving in a friendly, professional setting surrounded by like minded individuals.

On the First Thursday of every month, Transworld Denver and Enterprise Coworking will host a speaker to present and lead a discussion on an actionable, business focused topic. Attendees will get the opportunity to hear from an industry expert, ask them questions and meet local professionals.

October's topic will bring in, Dave Needham, Co-Founder and CEO of Ohos, an expert on shaking up performance reviews and how to use that information within your company. Don't forget to bring your business cards as there will be a DRAWING for a STARBUCKS GIFT CARD at each Entrepreneur's Academy event!

The Entrepreneur’s Academy is sponsored by Enterprise Coworking in the River North Art District. Because of this, the event is free to attend and will provide coffee and pastries from Rise Coffee to participants.

ADDITIONAL EVENT INFORMATION

Transworld Denver and Enterprise Coworking work diligently to develop topics and identify speakers that will provide our audience with great information and actionable steps they can take to improve their current professional operations! Check back on this page (https://www.tworld.com/centraldenver/the-entrepreneurs-academy/) often as we are always adding new dates and topics to the schedule.

UPCOMING ENTREPRENEUR'S ACADEMY EVENTS

October 5th, 2017 from 8 AM to 9:30 AM | Performance Reviews

November 2nd, 2017 from 8 AM to 9:30 AM | Angel Investing and Recapitalization Discussion

December 7th, 2017 from 8 AM to 9:30 AM | Marketing for Small Businesses