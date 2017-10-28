Deep Dive into Magic this Halloween!

Join Erica for the Witches New Year; a magical time when the veil is thinnest, where we will delve deep into the mystery of what is real magic and what is performance.

Erica Sodos performs The Magic Within on Saturday, October 28 at the Mercury Café, 2199 California St. Denver, Colorado. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.00. Reserve tickets at 303-294-9258. Tickets will also be available at the door. Additional 2017 appearances on Nov 25 and Dec 30.

Due to continuous packed houses and amazed audiences, The Magic Within is one of the longest running solo shows to perform at the Mercury Café. Erica’s show can best be described as part performance, part supernatural and 100 percent fun and entertaining. The Magic Within combines mind blowing explorations in telepathy, predictions and other forms of ESP with insightful and provocative psychic readings. When Erica’s show is over the audience is never certain whether they have witnessed a wonderful illusion or have experienced real magic.

For more than 25 years Erica Sodos has been entertaining and enchanting audiences all over the world. She has made over 5000 appearances nationwide and is a speaker, magician, psychic entertainer and one of the few female mentalists in the world. In addition to extraordinary magical demonstrations, Erica is known for her incredible memory and can memorize an entire Time magazine cover to cover in less than two hours.

For more information call 720-883-6132 or go to www.ericasodos.com

The Magic Within: Psychic Explorations with Erica Sodos

Saturday, October 28 with additional performances on Nov 25, Dec 30 @ 7:00 p.m. Tickets $12.00. Call for reservations: 303-294-9258. Mercury Café, 2199 California St. Denver, Colorado.

###

The Bioharmonix is a rock/pop trio comprised of Gregory J Colasanti, Diane Zimmerman and Alex Stemm-Wolf. Three scientists who have mastered harmony and who together excel at playing their original music which has its roots in jazz and folk.